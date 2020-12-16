The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that negotiators have made progress towards agreeing fair-trade rules after 31 December.

2. #UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “exercise extreme caution” as they celebrate Christmas amid fears of Covid-19 spreading dramatically.

3. #GREEN (AIN’T NO) PARTY: Green Party Cabinet ministers have written to the party membership to allay fears about the EU-Canada trade deal CETA.

4. #CHRISTMASKS: The World Health Organization in Europe warned of a “further resurgence” of Covid-19 in early 2021, as it urged families to wear face masks during Christmas.

5. #MATTERS OF THE DART: A man proposed to his Dart driver girlfriend as she pulled into Pearse Station last night.