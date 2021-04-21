The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CARPHONE CLOSURE: Almost 500 jobs have been lost with the closure of Carphone Warehouse’s 80 stores in the Republic of Ireland. Harvey Norman has suggested that employees get in touch to apply for vacancies they have at the moment.

2. #SEANAD BYELECTION: Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne and Fianna Fáil’s Gerry Horkan have been elected to the Seanad.

3. #JUSTICE: The US Justice Department is to investigate policing practices in Minneapolis after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the killing of George Floyd.

4. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the target to have over 82% of the population vaccinated by June remains, while the Tánaiste said that he hopes the J&J vaccine will be recommended for use in people under 60 years old.

5. #BESSBOROUGH: The developer seeking permission for a housing development on the site of the former mother and baby home at Bessborough in Cork City has said it is unlikely that the land in question is a burial ground, but this cannot be ruled out.