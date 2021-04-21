#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Fine Gael's Maria Byrne elected to Seanad, counting continues in second vote

The votes for election to the Seanad’s Industrial and Commercial Panel are still being counted with a result likely in the next hour.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 1:10 PM
2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416224

FINE GAEL’S MARIA Byrne has been elected to the Seanad on the first count. 

Byrne received 118 votes out of the 205 votes cast and was elected to the Seanad’s Agricultural Panel.

The votes for election to the Seanad’s Industrial and Commercial Panel are still being counted with a result likely in the next hour. 

Government parties Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael nominated one candidate to each panel and the parties had a voting pact to support each other’s candidate. Combined, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael representatives make up over half (110) of the electorate of 218 TDs and Senators.

Fianna Fáil’s candidate in the other panel is former Senator Gerry Horkan. 

The other candidates in the Industrial and Commercial Panel are Ciarán Ahern (Lab) Hazel Chu (Green) and Billy Lawless (Ind). 

Candidates for the Seanad are not listed by their party affiliation but are likely to draw their support from fellow party members.

The two Seanad elections were required following the resignations of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy and Sinn Féin’s Elisha McCallion. 

D’Arcy resigned to take up a job as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers while McCallion resigned following a controversy over Covid-19 grant money received by her party’s office in Northern Ireland

 

