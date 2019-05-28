This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 28 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 28 May 2019, 7:51 AM
6 minutes ago 259 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657147
Image: Shutterstock/279photo Studio
Image: Shutterstock/279photo Studio

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DELAYS: All trains into and out of Heuston station have been suspended due to a major signal fault.

2. #EP2019: The count for the European elections has hit a stumbling block in the Dublin constituency. 

3. #FORT LUCAN: An outdoor adventure centre has been forced to remove some of its equipment as a result of hikes in insurance costs. 

4. #AUGNGIER STREET: A London serviced apartment and hotel company has been granted permission to open 20 serviced apartments in Dublin city centre, overturning a decision by council planners despite An Bord Pleanála’s own inspector recommending against it.

5. #CHARLETON TRIBUNAL: A case is due to be heard today involving Garda Keith Harrison seeking to quash findings made against him in reports from the Disclosures Tribunal last year. 

6. #TOKYO: A knife-wielding attacker killed a 12-year-old schoolgirl and a man before stabbing himself to death outside Tokyo today, in an attack that also injured more than a dozen, including several children.

7. #OMBUDSMAN: Complaints from the public to Ombudsman Peter Tyndall about public services rose by 11% in 2018, according to his annual report for 2018. 

8. #ANNONYMITY: Lawyers for a convicted child rapist have contested a victim’s request to waive her anonymity so that her abuser can be named.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie