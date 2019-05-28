The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DELAYS: All trains into and out of Heuston station have been suspended due to a major signal fault.

2. #EP2019: The count for the European elections has hit a stumbling block in the Dublin constituency.

3. #FORT LUCAN: An outdoor adventure centre has been forced to remove some of its equipment as a result of hikes in insurance costs.

4. #AUGNGIER STREET: A London serviced apartment and hotel company has been granted permission to open 20 serviced apartments in Dublin city centre, overturning a decision by council planners despite An Bord Pleanála’s own inspector recommending against it.

5. #CHARLETON TRIBUNAL: A case is due to be heard today involving Garda Keith Harrison seeking to quash findings made against him in reports from the Disclosures Tribunal last year.

6. #TOKYO: A knife-wielding attacker killed a 12-year-old schoolgirl and a man before stabbing himself to death outside Tokyo today, in an attack that also injured more than a dozen, including several children.

7. #OMBUDSMAN: Complaints from the public to Ombudsman Peter Tyndall about public services rose by 11% in 2018, according to his annual report for 2018.

8. #ANNONYMITY: Lawyers for a convicted child rapist have contested a victim’s request to waive her anonymity so that her abuser can be named.