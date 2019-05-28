This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No trains into or out of Heuston station due to major signal fault

Commuters should prepare for delays this morning.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 28 May 2019, 7:31 AM
53 minutes ago 14,055 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657113

Updated 9 minutes ago

train strike 947_90528050 File Image Heuston Train Station Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

COMMUTERS TRAVELLING ON Irish Rail should expect delays this morning as there are currently no services operating into or out of Heuston station.

All trains services into and out of the Dublin station have been suspended due to a major signal fault.

This is impacting all intercity, Portlaoise Commuter and Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services.

Other Dart, commuter and intercity services in and out of Connolly have not been affected by the fault. 

In response to stranded commuters on Twitter, Irish Rail tweeted to say it is “not in a position to provide bus services”.

Because this is impacting on all services and it is the morning peak, we would not be able to source enough buses

Commuters who have not yet gone to the station to “seek alternative arrangements”, an Irish Rail told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

She also warned that commuters who are already on Dublin bound trains “won’t get anywhere near Heuston”.

The latest updates from Irish Rail can be read here.

Updates to follow…

