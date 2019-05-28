No trains into or out of Heuston station due to major signal fault

File Image Heuston Train Station Source: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

COMMUTERS TRAVELLING ON Irish Rail should expect delays this morning as there are currently no services operating into or out of Heuston station.

All trains services into and out of the Dublin station have been suspended due to a major signal fault.

This is impacting all intercity, Portlaoise Commuter and Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services.

Other Dart, commuter and intercity services in and out of Connolly have not been affected by the fault.

In response to stranded commuters on Twitter, Irish Rail tweeted to say it is “not in a position to provide bus services”.

Because this is impacting on all services and it is the morning peak, we would not be able to source enough buses

Commuters who have not yet gone to the station to “seek alternative arrangements”, an Irish Rail told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

She also warned that commuters who are already on Dublin bound trains “won’t get anywhere near Heuston”.

Update: Ongoing efforts to rectify the signal fault at Heuston. We are advising all customers who have not yet arrived at a station to seek alternative transport as there are no services moving into and out of Heuston — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 28, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

