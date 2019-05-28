No trains into or out of Heuston station due to major signal fault

Updated 9 minutes ago
COMMUTERS TRAVELLING ON Irish Rail should expect delays this morning as there are currently no services operating into or out of Heuston station.
All trains services into and out of the Dublin station have been suspended due to a major signal fault.
This is impacting all intercity, Portlaoise Commuter and Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services.
Other Dart, commuter and intercity services in and out of Connolly have not been affected by the fault.
In response to stranded commuters on Twitter, Irish Rail tweeted to say it is “not in a position to provide bus services”.
Because this is impacting on all services and it is the morning peak, we would not be able to source enough buses
Commuters who have not yet gone to the station to “seek alternative arrangements”, an Irish Rail told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
She also warned that commuters who are already on Dublin bound trains “won’t get anywhere near Heuston”.
