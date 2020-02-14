The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020 FALLOUT: Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that his party can’t form a government without the support of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

2. #COVID-19: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 1,380.

3. #CAB RAID: A convicted drug dealer who gardaí believe controls the cocaine trade in west Cork was the subject of a Criminal Assets Bureau raid yesterday.

4. #LABOUR LEADER: Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Ged Nash are understood to be in consultation about which one of them should stand for the Labour Party leadership, the Irish Times reports.

5. #HUAWEI: The US Justice Department has filed new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries.

6. #BILLED GATES: The refurbishment of the famous gates of the Phoenix Park, which were removed in advance of the visit of Pope Francis, will cost just over €820,000.

7. #DONALD TRUMP: The Senate approved a bipartisan measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.

8. #PYKE CREEK: The body of missing British hiker Stephanie Simpson (32) has been found in a New Zealand National Park, police said.

9. #NO TIME TO DIE: Teen pop icon Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours.

