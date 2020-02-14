This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 February, 2020
The 9 at 9: Friday

Government formation talks run on, a CAB raid and a new James Bond theme song.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 Feb 2020, 8:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Cibusphoto.com
Image: Shutterstock/Cibusphoto.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020 FALLOUT: Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that his party can’t form a government without the support of Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

2. #COVID-19: The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 1,380.

3. #CAB RAID: A convicted drug dealer who gardaí believe controls the cocaine trade in west Cork was the subject of a Criminal Assets Bureau raid yesterday.

4. #LABOUR LEADER: Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Ged Nash are understood to be in consultation about which one of them should stand for the Labour Party leadership, the Irish Times reports.

5. #HUAWEI: The US Justice Department has filed new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries.

6. #BILLED GATES: The refurbishment of the famous gates of the Phoenix Park, which were removed in advance of the visit of Pope Francis, will cost just over €820,000.

7. #DONALD TRUMP: The Senate approved a bipartisan measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran.

8. #PYKE CREEK: The body of missing British hiker Stephanie Simpson (32) has been found in a New Zealand National Park, police said.

9. #NO TIME TO DIE: Teen pop icon Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours.

TheJournal.ie, with the support of Volkswagen, brings you the nine things you need to know as you start your day, every day.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

