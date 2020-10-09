The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CONTACT TRACING: A mother has raised concerns about the contact tracing system after it took four days for the HSE to contact her daughter’s school after she tested positive for Covid-19.
2. #BACK IN ACTION: US President Donald Trump has said that he hopes to resume campaigning in Florida tomorrow, despite not having yet tested negative for Covid-19.
3. #YOUTH CHALLENGES: Recent figures for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment show that 21% of people in receipt of the payment are aged under 25 years.
4. #MASS GATHERINGS: Four Archbishops have called a meeting with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ask for Mass to be allowed under Level 3 restrictions, RTÉ News reports.
5. #LEVEL 5 TIMELINE: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly spoke on the phone about the possibility of moving the country to Level 4 before NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation on Sunday.
6. #BREXIT: The UK government’s strategy in proposing the Internal Market Bill was “most likely a high stakes gamble” to use the Irish Protocol as “leverage” in trade talks, according to a paper by the Institute of International and European Affairs.
7. #COVID-19: Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long says doctors have told her she was probably infected with coronavirus earlier this year and suffered with Covid-19 in the months that followed, in an interview with BBC Northern Ireland’s The View.
8. #IMAGINE: John Lennon would have turned 80 today, so here’s Norwegian Wood.
