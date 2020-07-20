This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 July, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

The travel ‘green list’ publication delayed, tributes to Ruth Morrissey, and the European Council get close to a Covid-19 recovery deal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 Jul 2020, 8:52 AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

shutterstock_391149430 Source: Shutterstock/99Art

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GREEN LIST: Insurance Ireland has said that Government advice remains against all non-essential travel and that people planning to book a holiday should confirm they are covered by their insurer before doing so.

2. #RUTH MORRISSEY: Tributes have been paid to the CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey, who died at the age of 39 yesterday.

3. #EUROPEAN COUNCIL: Divided EU leaders will meet again today to try and finalise the terms of a huge coronavirus economic rescue package after a night of tense haggling failed to yield a breakthrough.

4. #COVID-19 SUPPORTS: Minister for Higher Education and Science Simon Harris is to seek Government approval for additional funding to assist the third-level sector with costs related to Covid-19 measures. 

5. #FACEBOOK: Gardaí are cracking down on a group of suspected thieves who the believe are using Facebook’s marketplace to sell high-end stolen cosmetics.

6. #FOX NEWS INTERVIEW: US President Donald Trump criticized his opponent Joe Biden as “not competent” to lead the US, speaking as polls over the weekend showed deepening voter disenchantment with his own handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

7. #HOUSING DEPARTMENT: The government is working on a range of measures to help those in mortgage distress during Covid-19, as well as assisting them to avoid the repossession of their home.

8. #ZOOM CALL: Revenue staff working from home were warned not to use Zoom over fears taxpayer information would be harvested by online marketers or “for other purposes”.

9. #COURTS: A man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old man in Loughlinstown in Co Dublin last October.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
