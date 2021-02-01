#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 February 2021
The 8 at 8: Monday

Nobel Peace winner Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military, AstraZeneca promises the EU more vaccine doses, and student nurses’ letters to the Health Minister.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 1 Feb 2021, 7:55 AM
Finally, we've reached the Spring.
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MYANMAR: Myanmar’s military has staged a coup and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, declaring it had taken control of the country for one year under a ‘state of emergency’.

2. #NURSES: Student nurses wrote to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the difficulties they face during their unpaid placements in hospitals during the pandemic.

3. #COVID VACCINES: AstraZeneca is to deliver 9 millions additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine compared to reduced figures that it offered to the EU last week.

4. #ANGLO-IRISH TRADE: Trade between Ireland and the UK fell by 50% in January as the Brexit transition period ended compared to the same month last year.

5. #SCHOOLS: The Irish Examiner reports that the preferred option for the Leaving Certificate this year is to give students the option between the written State exams and Calculated Grades.

6. #NON-COVID CARE: The Irish Independent reports that the HSE is facing a flood of legal claims over the delayed diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening conditions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

7. #RUSSIA: Over 4,000 protesters were detained yesterday after activists took to the streets across the country demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

8. #COVID FIGURES: There were a further 1,247 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 15 further deaths.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

