The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #MYANMAR: Myanmar’s military has staged a coup and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, declaring it had taken control of the country for one year under a ‘state of emergency’.
2. #NURSES: Student nurses wrote to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the difficulties they face during their unpaid placements in hospitals during the pandemic.
3. #COVID VACCINES: AstraZeneca is to deliver 9 millions additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine compared to reduced figures that it offered to the EU last week.
4. #ANGLO-IRISH TRADE: Trade between Ireland and the UK fell by 50% in January as the Brexit transition period ended compared to the same month last year.
5. #SCHOOLS: The Irish Examiner reports that the preferred option for the Leaving Certificate this year is to give students the option between the written State exams and Calculated Grades.
6. #NON-COVID CARE: The Irish Independent reports that the HSE is facing a flood of legal claims over the delayed diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening conditions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
7. #RUSSIA: Over 4,000 protesters were detained yesterday after activists took to the streets across the country demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
8. #COVID FIGURES: There were a further 1,247 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 15 further deaths.
