The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SCOOT SCOOT A group representing Irish retailers has rubbished Transport Minister Shane Ross’s warning that store owners must tell customers that electric scooters are illegal to use on public roads.

2. #PARKS AND REC Historic gates removed from Phoenix Park for the Pope’s visit will soon be restored after the Office of Public Works issued a tender to have the reinstalled.

3. #DUBLIN The victim of an attempted murder in Lucan this week survived the attack due to the low calibre of weapon used, gardaí believe.

4. #CRASH A man in his 70s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Galway yesterday.

5. #REDRESS The Christian Brothers is to pay its outstanding €6.8 million to the redress scheme for survivors of institutional abuse after it formally notified the Department of Education.

6. #PENCE Democrats in the US are investigating Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to stay at he golf resort owned by Donald Trump during his visit to Ireland.

7. #PROBATION Garda management is deciding upon the future of a young garda after he was allegedly found to be storing weapons which had been earmarked to be destroyed.

8. #DORIAN Authorities in the Bahamas have said the current death toll following Hurricane Dorian has reached 43, with this figure expected to rise further in the coming days.

9. #WEATHER The outlook for today is mostly dry with a few light showers and top temperatures of 15C to 19C.