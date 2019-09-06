Man in his 70s dies after jeep collides with car in Galway

A MAN IN his 70s has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

A jeep and a car collided at approximately 5pm on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date. No further injuries were reported.

Forensic collision investigators attended the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore at around 5pm who may have dashcam footage, to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.