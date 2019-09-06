This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man in his 70s dies after jeep collides with car in Galway

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Friday 6 Sep 2019, 11:31 PM
22 minutes ago 2,497 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4799657
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN IN his 70s has died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Galway.

A jeep and a car collided at approximately 5pm on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date. No further injuries were reported.

Forensic collision investigators attended the scene and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly motorists travelling on the N63 at Rooaunmore at around 5pm who may have dashcam footage, to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

