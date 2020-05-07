This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

A 50% drop in cancer referrals, a Debunked golfing message, and a supermoon tonight.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 May 2020, 8:06 AM
49 minutes ago 3,810 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Mizina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FOI: It will now no longer be possible for the public to know how much former Taoisigh and ex-government ministers are paid as part of their pensions each year. 

2. #CANCER REFERRALS: The average number of patients with suspected breast, lung, prostate and skin cancer being referred weekly to hospital clinics has dropped to less than half of that prior to the announcement of Covid-19 restriction measures. 

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The Irish Independent is reporting that a whistleblower in a HSE nursing home has made a protected disclosure over the handling of a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility, where a number of patients have died.

4. #TIMES OF CRISIS: US President Donald Trump has said the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the United States harder than Pearl Harbor or the 9/11 attacks.

5. #DEBUNKED: A letter purporting to be from the Golf Union of Ireland claimed that golf courses were going to reopen from Saturday 2 May circulated on social media – it’s not true, of course. 

6. #LAST ON THE LIST: Some businesses, including tattoo parlours, are dismayed that they wouldn’t be reopening until August under the government’s current plans.  

7. #U-TURN: The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has expressed its “deep disappointment” that Garda management has decided not to push for priority Covid-19 testing for its members.

8. #CHIN UP: The last supermoon of the year will – weather permitting – be visible in Irish skies tonight. 

