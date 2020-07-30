This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 7:59 AM
12 minutes ago 947 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163495
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HACKED NUI Galway has confirmed it was one of more than 20 institutions across the world affected by hackers attacking a cloud provider. 

2. #BARKING Gardaí across the country are battling a potential increase in dog thefts during lockdown with experts saying that the Covid crisis has brought with it “an unprecedented increase in the demand for dogs”.

3. #DRUGS Nearly 30% of 17 and 18-year-olds in Ireland have tried cannabis, while 90% have tried alcohol, a new report on the lives of those in that age bracket has found.

4. #GERMANY Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have finished their search of a garden in Germany and discovered the remains of a cellar at the site, local media reported.

5. #BANKS Irish banks approved nearly 50% fewer mortgages last month than in June 2019, according to new figures released today by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #STAYCATION Politicians are off on their six-week summer holidays today, with the Dáil not set to return until mid-September.

7. #INFLUENCE The ASAI upheld a complaint against an alcohol company which used an influencer to promote its drinks products on social media. 

8. #WEATHER Forecasters warn of outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie