The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #HACKED NUI Galway has confirmed it was one of more than 20 institutions across the world affected by hackers attacking a cloud provider.
2. #BARKING Gardaí across the country are battling a potential increase in dog thefts during lockdown with experts saying that the Covid crisis has brought with it “an unprecedented increase in the demand for dogs”.
3. #DRUGS Nearly 30% of 17 and 18-year-olds in Ireland have tried cannabis, while 90% have tried alcohol, a new report on the lives of those in that age bracket has found.
4. #GERMANY Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have finished their search of a garden in Germany and discovered the remains of a cellar at the site, local media reported.
5. #BANKS Irish banks approved nearly 50% fewer mortgages last month than in June 2019, according to new figures released today by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI).
6. #STAYCATION Politicians are off on their six-week summer holidays today, with the Dáil not set to return until mid-September.
7. #INFLUENCE The ASAI upheld a complaint against an alcohol company which used an influencer to promote its drinks products on social media.
8. #WEATHER Forecasters warn of outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times, especially in Connacht and Ulster.
