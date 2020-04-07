This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 7:49 AM
3 hours ago 9,522 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova
Image: Shutterstock/Tatyana Aksenova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHINA Authorities in China have said it recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

2. #GENEROUS Gardaí in Wicklow were ordered to stop accepting gifts during the Covid-19 crisis, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

3. #REMAINS Skeletal remains found on a river bank in Swords, Co Dublin yesterday are believed to date back to the 15th century

4. #FRONTLINE Hundreds of nursing students could be placed on the nursing register early under plans being drawn up to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. 

5. #SUPPORTS Hospital cleaners have described the long hours they’ve been working in recent weeks as hospitals battle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland. 

6. #OZ Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse, bringing to an abrupt end the most high-profile paedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.

7. #SUPERMOON A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies tonight – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.

8. #ARREST Gardaí have charged a man over 10 recent incidents of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage and theft in Limerick in the past two months.

9. #WEATHER Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees in places today, with dry and bright sunny spells forecasted. 

Conor McCrave
