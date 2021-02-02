#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Leaving Cert results, some Brexit checks postponed, and eco-nomics: here’s what’s making the news today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 8:03 AM
6 minutes ago 259 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5342231
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEBUNKED: Staff at a number of hospitals around the country have criticised videos on anti-Covid-19 social media pages which suggest that hospitals are secretly ‘empty’, describing them as wrong and misleading.

2. #BREXIT DANGER: Police are to hold talks later today with partner agencies after physical Brexit checks at Belfast and Larne ports were suspended amid safety concerns.

3. #LEAVING CERT RESULTS: Students who sat written Leaving Cert exams last year are due to get their results today, with over 40% of grades expected to be higher than the Calculated Grades.

4. #MYANMAR: The US has threatened sanctions against Myanmar, as generals remain in firm control and elected politicians are being detained in “open-air detention centre”.

5. #CALCULATED GRADES: The Government has paid Polymetrika over €200,000 for work on the Calculated Grades system, and continued payments after controversy surrounded the flaws in the coding that lead to thousands of Leaving Cert students receiving the incorrect grades.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #GAS: Minister for Transport, Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan is to seek Cabinet approval to introduce legislation to ban oil and gas exploration, RTÉ reports.

7. #ECO-NOMICS: The world is being put at “extreme risk” by the failure of economics to take account of the rapid depletion of the natural world, according to a landmark review conducted on behalf of the UK Treasury. [The Guardian]

8. #ICONIC SINGER: It’s been revealed that US singer Tony Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, but kept his condition quiet as he continued to work and tour. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie