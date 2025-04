GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Grace Case

1. The final report in the ‘Grace’ case inquiry is to be published today after a six-year delay.

North V South

2. From life expectancy to disposable income and from early school-leaving to the employment rates, there are significant gaps between the Irish and Northern Irish economies – some of which are getting wider, new government research has found.

Short-term lets

3. The delayed short-term letting legislation will go to Cabinet today in a bid to free up housing stock.

Al Ahli Hospital

4. An archbishop of the Church of Ireland has said he is outraged at Israel’s attack on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Palm Sunday.

Climate Change

5. Hundreds of people across Europe died as a result of severe weather last year, as Europe experienced its warmest year on record in 2024.

GDPR

6. A school in Dublin has apologised after a list of named senior cycle students – along with claims about their suitability for a school mentorship programme – was circulated in error to members of the school community.

New HQ

7. Cabinet is expected to clear the way today for work to begin on a new €45 million state-of-the-art headquarters for the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

Russia-Ukraine War

8. Trump’s special envoy has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is open to a “permanent peace” deal with Ukraine, following talks seeking to end the more than three-year war.