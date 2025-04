FROM LIFE EXPECTANCY to disposable income and from early school-leaving to the employment rates, there are significant gaps between the Irish and Northern Irish economies – some of which are getting wider, new government research has found.

ESRI research, commissioned by the Department of the Taoiseach, has found the Republic has experienced stronger economic growth, higher wage increases and improved living standards in recent years, compared with Northern Ireland.

Co-author and professor Seamus McGuinness of the ESRI told The Journal that policies that seek to boost the North’s weaker economy will need to be developed and implemented before any potential reunification efforts take place in the future.

Wages and economic growth

Hourly wages in Ireland are 36% higher when compared with rates in the North, leading to a widening gap in the levels of disposable income between the two jurisdictions, the report states.

Household disposable income in the Republic was nearly 20% higher in 2018 than in Northern Ireland. Disposable income can often help to increase consumer spending, improve individuals’ financial stability and generate a greater number of investments.

Lower levels of disposable income can also contribute to slower economic growth, which is evident in the study’s review of the Republic’s and Northern Ireland’s respective economies.

Ireland’s reliance on multinational firms was evident, as corporation tax receipts are five times higher in the Republic.

Even without multinationals, the Republic’s gross national income – an economic measurement which only accounts for Irish-owned assets and indigenous income – was 57% higher than Northern Ireland’s GDP in 2022.

Professor Adele Bergin of the ESRI said the gap in economic performance and wellbeing indicators between Ireland and Northern Ireland “is widening”.

The ESRI economists noted that direct comparison is not always possible given the fundamental differences between the North and the Republic’s economies, with Ireland a full member of the EU and Northern Ireland being part of the UK.

Employment and productivity

Employment recovered more strongly in the Republic than in Northern Ireland following the 2009 recession.

As of 2022, the employment rate in the Republic was 76.8% but only 72.4% in the North. These rates are more volatile in the Republic, however, due to larger swings in unemployment, migration and education participation rates.

Workers in the Republic also pay significantly more income tax per capita every year due to differences in hourly wages. In the Republic average income tax is €6,725 per capita, while in the North it’s just €2,980.

McGuinness, of the ESRI, said that over a ten-year period – between 2011 and 2021 -there has been a substantial increase in the level of cross-border workers – increasing from just under 13,000 to almost 20,000.

The Republic's GNI was 57% higher than Northern Ireland's GDP in 2022. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Employment within Northern Ireland has slightly higher rates of public-sector workers, when compared with the Republic.

While this reflects a marginally more diverse job market in the Republic, the report says that Ireland’s employment is heavily concentrated in high-value added sectors like tech and the financial services.

McGuinness told The Journal that cross-border employment could be impacted by any economic shocks that target those sectors but said separate research suggests that the vast majority of workers operate in other industries.

Overall productivity, a measurement of worker efficiency and economic output by companies, is two-and-a-half times lower in Northern Ireland compared with the Republic in every sector except construction, agriculture and forestry and fishing.

Asked if this finding could have future impacts on local economies in a potential reunification scenario between the Republic and the North, McGuinness said policies would need to be implemented to ensure that Northern Ireland’s economy grows.

He said that policies to boost productivity were particularly important in this regard, as a gap in the economic output between the Republic and Northern Ireland has only begun to appear in the last five years.

McGuinness added: “[...] I think that we would have to look at that productivity gap and ask questions, over a transition period, on what type of policies and investment would be needed in order to close that gap to maximise the benefits of reunification and minimise the cost.”

McGuinness previously disputed research, published in April 2024, which claimed that a united Ireland would cost €20 billion every year for 20 years and that productivity in both economies would take two decades to align.

He said that it was “not realistic” to suggest that a transition period, prior to reunification, would not take into account the implementation of policies to boost and align productivity and education and training rates in both regions.

Education and life expectancy

The report identified significant gaps in education participation between both jurisdictions.

Whereas 94% of Irish teens aged between 15 and 19 were still in education, the equivalent rate was only 71% in Northern Ireland in 2022.

The ESRI noted that early drop-out rates in education in the North were increasing – and were three times higher than in the Republic. Between 2018 and 2022, drop-out rates fell in the Republic from 5% to 2.7% but increased in Northern Ireland from 9.4% to 10%.

Life expectancy is an important indicator of the impacts of economic factors such as income, education and access to healthcare.

As of 2021, the life expectancy of a one-year-old in Northern Ireland was 80.4 years and 82.4 years in the Republic, a gap of exactly two years – which McGuinness and Bergin said is also widening.