Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 7:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,697 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4574151
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BREXIT: Fresh attempts to secure support from parliament continue as British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to meet opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn  to discuss a way out of the current Brexit deadlock. 

2. #APOLOGETIC: The HSE has apologised to women for delays in returning their smear test results. HSE representatives are due before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health this morning with an update on the number of women affected. 

3. #DENTAL: The Government is set to expand dental care for Irish children under the age of six in a new scheme due to be launched today. 

4. #TICK TOCK: A new poll has revealed the majority of Irish people would prefer to remain in summer time if the clocks stopped changing twice a year. It comes after the European Parliament voted in favour of scrapping seasonal time changes last week. 

5. #BRUNEI: The small South-East Asian country of Brunei on the island of Borneo is to introduce strict new penal laws today which will see measures including death by stoning for adultery and homosexuality. 

6. #PASCHAL: Homeowners won’t see any increase to the Local Property Tax for at least another year after Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe put a freeze on the planned changes. 

7.  #ATM: Gardaí in Monaghan have begun an investigation after the theft of an ATM machine overnight in Castleblayney.  

8. #AIR POLLUTION: The lifespan of children around the world will be reduced by up to 20 months as a result of global air pollution, a new study has claimed.

9. #WEATHER: Another cold day is in store for much of the country, with showers gradually moving in from the north, and highest temperatures of 6C and 9C. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

