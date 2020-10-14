#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 7:56 AM
46 minutes ago 3,507 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5232726
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The region is set for a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after executive ministers agreed to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

2. #BUDGET 2021: Now that the Budget has been delivered, here’s what measures come into effect today and which ones will kick in at a later date.

3. #SENTENCING: Aaron Brady is due to be sentenced in the Central Criminal Court today after he was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. 

4. #COVID19: Health officials last night confirmed 811 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as well as three further deaths. 

5. #DREW HARRIS: The Garda Commissioner is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #THE NETHERLANDS: The country will go into “partial lockdown” to curb one of Europe’s biggest coronavirus surges, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.

7. #DISINFORMATION: Twitter has suspended fake accounts purporting to be African Americans who support President Donald Trump and which had succeeded in garnering several thousand followers in just a few days.

8. #FINANCES: The Recovery Fund will be used to extend existing support measures or roll out new funding if the Covid-19 situation either does not improve or gets worse next year. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie