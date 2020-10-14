The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The region is set for a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after executive ministers agreed to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants.

2. #BUDGET 2021: Now that the Budget has been delivered, here’s what measures come into effect today and which ones will kick in at a later date.

3. #SENTENCING: Aaron Brady is due to be sentenced in the Central Criminal Court today after he was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

4. #COVID19: Health officials last night confirmed 811 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as well as three further deaths.

5. #DREW HARRIS: The Garda Commissioner is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

6. #THE NETHERLANDS: The country will go into “partial lockdown” to curb one of Europe’s biggest coronavirus surges, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.

7. #DISINFORMATION: Twitter has suspended fake accounts purporting to be African Americans who support President Donald Trump and which had succeeded in garnering several thousand followers in just a few days.

8. #FINANCES: The Recovery Fund will be used to extend existing support measures or roll out new funding if the Covid-19 situation either does not improve or gets worse next year.