Wednesday 14 October 2020
Aaron Brady to be sentenced for the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe

Brady will be sentenced in court today.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 6:10 AM
File image of Aaron Brady.
Image: Paddy Cummins
AARON BRADY IS due to be sentenced in the Central Criminal Court today after he was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe. 

Brady was found guilty by an 11 to one majority jury verdict on 11 August this year following trial. 

The 29-year-old with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years. 

Special arrangements have been made for the sentencing to allow gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station and others to watch the proceedings remotely. 

Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed on 25 January, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady had denied capital murder and said he had no involvement in the robbery at the Credit Union on this date that resulted in the detective’s death.

Brady was last month convicted of involvement in this robbery of €7,000 at the Credit Union. He will be sentenced for this offence separately today. 

Lorcan Staines SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), applied to trial judge Mr Justice Michael White for an overflow court to be permitted for the sentence hearing.

The judge acceded to the application and arranged for the hearing to take place in Court 17 with a live feed into a second court in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Mr Justice White gave permission to gardaí in Dundalk and two other parties in the UK and Spain to view the proceedings remotely.  

With reporting by Alison O’Riordan and Eoin Reynolds  

