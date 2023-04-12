GOOD MORNING.

Biden heads south

1. US President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast today before travelling to Co Louth.

Sunak greeted the US president after Air Force One landed at RAF Aldergrove last night ahead of engagements across the week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

Geila Ibram vigil

2. A vigil has been held in honour of Geila Ibram, who was killed in Limerick last week.

Geila, a 27-year-old from Romania, was found dead at a residence on the Dock Road.

Wind warning

3. A status orange wind warning is in place in Kerry and Cork with stormy weather and “damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h” forecast for both counties.

The warnings remain in effect until 8am, after coming into effect at 2am in Kerry and 6am in Cork.

Galway funeral

4. The funeral of one of the students who died in the single-vehicle crash in Co Galway is to take place this later this week.

The two teenagers who died have been named locally as Lukas Joyce from Annaghdown and Kirsty Bohan from Headford, both aged 14.

Ukraine war leak

5. The United States has serious concerns about Ukraine’s ability to make significant gains in an upcoming counteroffensive, as well as Kyiv’s capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, according to a report and documents reviewed by AFP.

The documents are part of a trove of highly sensitive material that has been posted online, sparking a US criminal investigation into a breach the Pentagon says poses a “very serious” risk to national security.

Donedeal survey

6. Prices for secondhand cars are now 77.5% higher than they were at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to data from Donedeal.

Figures for the first three months of 2023 showed strong consumer demand as prices grew by 4.6%, in contrast to the previous quarter where price inflation slowed to a 3-year low.

Pipe bombs in Derry

7. Northern Irish police recovered four suspected pipe bombs yesterday from a cemetery in Creggan, Co Derry.

The finding follows a day of unrest in the area, where a number of missiles were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover during an illegal dissident republican march yesterday.

Navalny plea

8. Jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is ill and without treatment has lost eight kilograms (nearly 18 pounds) in just over two weeks, his lawyer said Tuesday.

The 46-year-old was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he recovered from a poison attack the previous year he blamed on the Kremlin.