#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 8:59 AM
5 minutes ago 340 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5243797
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IVAN ROSNEY: The father of a man who died while in custody in Cloverhill Prison has demanded to know what happened to his son in the hours leading up to his death. 

2. #VACCINE: The end of the year is fast-approaching and pharmaceutical companies and scientists have been working flat-out all through 2020 to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the virus that causes Covid-19. 

3. #VIRAPRO: The Department of Agriculture is advising that all sanitary products in the ViraPro range be returned to the supplier on a “precautionary basis”. 

4. #COVID-19: A further seven people have died and 777 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland

5. #RECORD CASES: The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation.

6. #ELECTION: President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has tried to keep the focus on Democrat Joe Biden’s comments in the final presidential debate about supporting a “transition” away from oil in favour of renewable energy.

7. #MOTHER & BABE HOMES BILL: Here’s an Explainer on a story that has dominated the headlines this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #NIGERIA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the excessive use of force against protesters, which have resulted in deaths and serious injuries this week.

9. #SUPREME COURT: The US Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and cement a conservative majority before election day despite Democratic efforts to stall President Donald Trump’s nominee.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie