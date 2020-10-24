The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IVAN ROSNEY: The father of a man who died while in custody in Cloverhill Prison has demanded to know what happened to his son in the hours leading up to his death.

2. #VACCINE: The end of the year is fast-approaching and pharmaceutical companies and scientists have been working flat-out all through 2020 to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the virus that causes Covid-19.

3. #VIRAPRO: The Department of Agriculture is advising that all sanitary products in the ViraPro range be returned to the supplier on a “precautionary basis”.



4. #COVID-19: A further seven people have died and 777 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.

5. #RECORD CASES: The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation.

6. #ELECTION: President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has tried to keep the focus on Democrat Joe Biden’s comments in the final presidential debate about supporting a “transition” away from oil in favour of renewable energy.

7. #MOTHER & BABE HOMES BILL: Here’s an Explainer on a story that has dominated the headlines this week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #NIGERIA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has called on the Nigerian authorities to investigate the excessive use of force against protesters, which have resulted in deaths and serious injuries this week.

9. #SUPREME COURT: The US Senate is gearing up for a rare weekend session as Republicans race to put Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court and cement a conservative majority before election day despite Democratic efforts to stall President Donald Trump’s nominee.