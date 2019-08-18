The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Mikhaylovskiy

1. #KABUL: More than 60 people were killed and 182 wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, the deadliest attack in Kabul in recent months.

2. #OPERATION YELLOWHAMMER: The UK government’s secret plans for a no-deal Brexit have been leaked, and show that it expects there would be a hard border in Northern Ireland in the most likely scenario.

3. #R179: A woman in her 50s is in a serious condition after a crash in Co Monaghan.

4. #SEX WORK: Gardaí in Dublin are tackling what they believe is the highest concentration of sex workers in Europe operating out of half a dozen Santry apartment blocks.

5. #PSC: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Public Services Card “is still a good project” but will need to be changed after it was found that the rollout of the card for services other than social welfare payments was illegal.

6. #TAKEN ABACK: Take Back the City activists have formally announced the end of the housing movement, a year after they made headlines for occupying vacant Dublin buildings.

7. #END OF THE ROAD: The number of applications for Irish driving licences jumped from 651 to 1,805 between June and July as fears of a no-deal Brexit increase.

8. #DATA: The Data Protection Commission says it’s “satisfied” that the State Examinations Commission acted correctly following a data breach involving 64 people last year.

9. #DRUGS: Music festivals could be refused a licence to run their events if they don’t provide harm reduction advice to attendees, under measures set to be discussed next month.