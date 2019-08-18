This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all you need to know this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 9:08 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #KABUL: More than 60 people were killed and 182 wounded in an explosion targeting a wedding in the Afghan capital, the deadliest attack in Kabul in recent months.

2. #OPERATION YELLOWHAMMER: The UK government’s secret plans for a no-deal Brexit have been leaked, and show that it expects there would be a hard border in Northern Ireland in the most likely scenario.

3. #R179: A woman in her 50s is in a serious condition after a crash in Co Monaghan.

4. #SEX WORK: Gardaí in Dublin are tackling what they believe is the highest concentration of sex workers in Europe operating out of half a dozen Santry apartment blocks.

5. #PSC: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Public Services Card “is still a good project” but will need to be changed after it was found that the rollout of the card for services other than social welfare payments was illegal.

6. #TAKEN ABACK: Take Back the City activists have formally announced the end of the housing movement, a year after they made headlines for occupying vacant Dublin buildings.

7. #END OF THE ROAD: The number of applications for Irish driving licences jumped from 651 to 1,805 between June and July as fears of a no-deal Brexit increase.

8. #DATA: The Data Protection Commission says it’s “satisfied” that the State Examinations Commission acted correctly following a data breach involving 64 people last year.

9. #DRUGS: Music festivals could be refused a licence to run their events if they don’t provide harm reduction advice to attendees, under measures set to be discussed next month.

