Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your Sunday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 9:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #BILLS: Owners of properties in a complex in Blackrock, Dublin, have been hit with a bill of €18,000 each to repair fire safety deficiencies at their homes.

2. #CONCERNS: A security and human rights organisation has expressed concern that Ireland’s policies on human trafficking are allowing victims to fall through the cracks, including Irish children who are victims of trafficking.

3. #STILL MISSING: The sister of missing Esra Uryun has appealed for information on the ninth year of the woman’s disappearance.

4. #FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders won Nevada’s presidential primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

5. #OCRAS: Ever wondered how the Irish for hamburger and pizza came to be? Look no further.

6. #CHAMPION: Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

7. #CORONAVIRUS: An outbreak of the illness in Italy has caused a number of top-flight football matches to be cancelled.

8. #RUGBY: It’s the big day – Ireland take on England this afternoon. Our pals over at The42.ie have all the information to keep you up to date.

9. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has warned us that we’re in for a wet and windy day as a number of counties in the midlands are currently under a Status Yellow rain warning.

