The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GRAFTON STREET: Thirteen people have been remanded in custody after yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre.

2. #VACCINATION: Ireland’s vaccine allocation groups have been updated and people with underlying health conditions have been moved up the list.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed 738 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths.

4. #UNITED STATES: The US is getting a third vaccine to prevent Covid-19, as the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

5. #NEW YORK: A second former aide has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

6. #RATS OUT: More than 5,800 households and businesses requested help from HSE pest control services in Dublin last year.

7. #MOTHER & BABY HOMES: The Social Democrats have passed a motion to push the government to set out a redress scheme for Mother and Baby Home survivors at its national conference this afternoon.

8. #PRIORTY: People with specific medical conditions that put them at a very high Covid-19 risk are due to start receiving vaccinations in early March.

9. #WEATHER: It’s going to pretty sunny today.