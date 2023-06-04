GOOD MORNING. HERE’S everything you need to know as the Bank Holiday Weekend gets started.

Ukraine

1. An airstrike hit a residential district in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 22 others, officials say.

Boris Johnson

2. Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to “frustrate or undermine” the UK government’s position on the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Cabinet Office lawyers told him that money would “cease to be available” if he breaks conditions such as releasing evidence without permission, the Sunday Times reported.

EU Election

3. The countdown has begun on the European Union election as MEPs race to finish new laws before 6 June, 2024.

Their current term, which started in 2019, has been a turbulent one, dominated by a series of crises in Brexit, Covid-19, and Russia’s war on Ukraine, as well as a growing attention to the threats posed by climate change.

Dublin Airport

4. Ryanair says it wants a competing independent third terminal at Dublin Airport amid fresh criticism of the daa, the Business Post reports.

Safe Swim

5. There is a lifeguard shortage due to a lack of trained seasoned swimmers, limiting safeguarding on beaches this summer, the Irish Times reports.

Dublin V Kildare

6. Dublin proved too hot for Kildare to handle in the summer sunshine at Nowlan Park as they finished comfortable nine-point winners over Kildare yesterday.

Inequality

7. Ireland continued to have the highest rate of market income inequality in the European Union last year, the Irish Independent reports.

It notes, however, that the figures from Eurostat don’t take into account the taxation and welfare benefits used to redistribute income.

Golf

8. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy birdied two of the last four holes to grab a share of the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Tour Memorial Tournament.

Train crash

9. India’s Railway Minister said today that the cause and people responsible for the country’s worst train crash in decades had been identified, pointing to an electronic signal system without giving further details, AFP reports.