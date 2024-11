GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

COP29

1. Leaders approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal overnight, despite poorer nations most impacted by natural disasters saying that the $300 billion a year pledge from wealthy polluters as insultingly low.

Fine Gael spending

2. A €5 billion ‘black hole’ has been uncovered in Fine Gael’s spending plan in the party’s manifesto.

The figure is contained in the section of the manifesto which looks at how much Fine Gael would spend over the next five years.

Advertisement

Storm Bert

3. Fresh weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as Storm Bert rages on.

Department of Justice delays

4. The long-awaited review into sex work legislation won’t be published until next year – more than four years after its initial deadline.

Funding denied

5. A school in Wicklow is having to hold special education classes in storage rooms, corridors and stairwells after water damage from a faulty roof destroyed the school’s special education needs (SEN) classrooms following a storm last March.

Civil trial

6. During the three-week civil trial against Conor McGregor, taken by Nikita Hand, a number of matters were raised in the absence of a jury, including mention of a raid on the plaintiff’s house.

Drug safety

7. Ireland’s first ever medically supervised drug injection facility is set to open in Dublin in December, according to the charity overseeing the service.

Persons of interest

8. On the one year anniversary of the so-called Dublin riots, gardaí have identified 56 persons of interest after launching a public appeal earlier this week.

‘Populist’

9. Leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacik has hit out at Sinn Féin and said that she has “difficulties” describing it as a left-wing party.