Global publishing group announces more than 130 new jobs in Waterford

The Agora Companies is a consortium of more than 40 media companies around the world.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 9:20 AM
24 minutes ago 615 Views No Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Olha Yefimova
Image: Shutterstock/Olha Yefimova

MORE THAN 130 jobs are set to be created by a global publishing consortium in Co Waterford. 

The Agora Companies announced the 135 additional jobs in its offices in Woodlock House, Portlaw, as well as in Waterford city. 

It first located its lifestyle publishing operation International Living magazine in Waterford in December 1998.

It first located its lifestyle publishing operation International Living magazine in Waterford in December 1998. 

The magazine currently employs 47 people locally, with a further 30 people in various locations throughout Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia. 

Collectively, the Agora Companies in Waterford employ 270 people. 

The additional 135 roles will all be in digital publishing, technical and customer support and, primarily, software development. 

The majority of the new positions will be allocated to the technology services operation, Threefold Systems, situated in Waterford City.

These roles in UX, software development and product will provide application support, web and mobile application development as well as training and consultative services to The Agora Companies. 

The Waterford offices will be the largest hub located outside of the Baltimore US campus, which is made up of 13 buildings and 1,300 employees.

“Having a publishing group of this stature operate successfully from a regional location like Portlaw shows how global companies can establish and grow their operations in locations outside of large urban centres,” IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said. 

“It also demonstrates a strong and very welcome commitment by the company to their Waterford location.”

