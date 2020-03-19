Your evening longread: The real story behind the 'bling ring' who robbed celebrities' houses

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

This 2013 longread is a classic. Written by Nancy Jo Sales, it’s about how a group of young people started breaking into and stealing from celebrities’ homes. Their first victim? Paris Hilton.

(Vanity Fair, approx 24 mins reading time)