Thursday 19 March, 2020
Your evening longread: The real story behind the 'bling ring' who robbed celebrities' houses

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 7:30 PM
47 minutes ago
Paris Hilton
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The suspects wore Louboutins

This 2013 longread is a classic. Written by Nancy Jo Sales, it’s about how a group of young people started breaking into and stealing from celebrities’ homes. Their first victim? Paris Hilton.

(Vanity Fair, approx 24 mins reading time)

At her lawyer’s office, a week before her arraignment, Neiers denied any involvement in the burglaries. “I’m a firm believer in Karma,” she said, “and I think this situation was attracted into my life because it was supposed to be a huge learning lesson for me to grow and expand as a spiritual human being. I see myself being like an Angelina Jolie,” she said, “but even stronger, pushing even harder for the universe and for peace and for the health of our planet.” She was sounding almost like a real celebrity. “God didn’t give me these talents and looks to just sit around being a model or being famous. I want to lead a huge charity organization. I want to lead a country, for all I know.”

