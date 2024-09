APPLICATIONS FOR DOMESTIC violence protection orders have increased by 25% over the past five years, according to the Courts Service annual report.

The temporary safety orders give protection to the applicant until the court decides on a safety or barring order application.

It is intended to last until the case is heard and decided on, and does not oblige the respondent, or the person the order is being taken against, to leave the family home.

There were 25,570 applications to the District Court under domestic violence legislation in 2023, an increase of almost 2,000 applications on the previous year and up from 20,501 in 2019.

2,975 safety orders were granted last year from 9,913 applications, which compares to 3,316 safety orders granted from 6,069 applications in 2016.

The report also said there were 779 asylum judicial review cases lodged with the High Court last year – a more than doubling of the 336 cases in 2022.

The report noted this increase appeared to be linked to a rise in decisions by the Department of Justice in asylum and citizenship applications.

The report noted a reduction of less serious crimes coming before the courts, with drugs cases reduced by 10.5% over five years and larceny, fraud and robbery reduced by 10% over the same period.

Advertisement

There were 539 sentences for rape and attempted rape handed down in the Central Criminal Court last year, following trials involving 741 offences and 101 defendants.

Life sentences were handed down in 42 cases; more than 10 years in 290 cases; between five and 10 years in 135 cases; two to five years in 34 cases; and up to two years in 38 cases.

Ms Justice Elizabeth Dunne, chairwoman of the board of the Courts Service, said the report was “a snapshot” of the court’s work in 2023.

“(It) highlights the strides being made in dealing with the legacy of challenges associated with a post-pandemic era, and consistently driving and implementing change to improve court services to users.”

Courts Service chief executive Angela Denning said 24 new judges appointed in 2023 had made a difference to backlogs.

“These extra judges have had an instant impact, reducing backlogs and waiting times, and supporting initiatives like the new Planning and Environment Court and administration associated with the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015, which commenced in 2023.”

The report also noted that the Central Criminal Court saw it increase the rate at which it clears cases by 73% since 2019 and that this was partly due to the use of modern court facilities outside of Dublin.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “I thank the Courts Service for its hard work and diligence in getting planning permission this year for the Dublin Family Courts Complex in Hammond Lane, which is a key project in my family justice strategy and will be a game-changer for those navigating the family justice system in Ireland.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Courts Service to facilitate access to justice for our citizens and families in a fair, more efficient and compassionate way.”