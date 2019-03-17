The Explainer: Why has Ireland had a 208% increase in measles cases?

MEASLES IS BACK in the news this week after Italy reintroduced a law banning children from attending creches and nursery schools if they have not been vaccinated.

There has been a resurgence in measles in recent years – Ireland is one of 98 countries around the world which saw an increase in cases last year, with 136,000 deaths attributed to the disease.

In the second episode of our new weekly podcast The Explainer, we go on a deep dive into why that is with guests Dr Ciara Kelly from Newstalk, cancer researcher Dr David Robert Grimes, and TheJournal.ie reporter Órla Ryan.

The episode looks at whether mandatory vaccination works and if it should be introduced in Ireland, the role of social media in measles outbreaks, and why people who get vaccinated can still get measles.

“We’re in major trouble because you will see it spread like wildfire and that’s the difficulty,” says Kelly.

The Explainer was the #2 podcast in the Apple podcast charts in Ireland within several hours of the first episode being released last Sunday, and the #1 podcast in the News and Politics category.

