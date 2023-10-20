Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
302
0
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS Ashling Murphy showed “no signs of life” when paramedics attended scene in Tullamore, the Central Criminal Court was told today.

2. #TECH Google are the latest company to pull out of Web Summit after founder Paddy Cosgrave made comments on Israel.

3. #GAZA WHO’s Mike Ryan says agreed convoy of 20 aid trucks for Gaza “is a drop in the ocean of need

4. #CALLED OFF MTV has cancelled Europe Music Awards over Israel-Gaza war.

5. #LIVE Follow The Journal’s weather liveblog, tracking the latest of the Orange warning that’s in place for Dublin and Wicklow.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags