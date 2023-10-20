Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS Ashling Murphy showed “no signs of life” when paramedics attended scene in Tullamore, the Central Criminal Court was told today.
2. #TECH Google are the latest company to pull out of Web Summit after founder Paddy Cosgrave made comments on Israel.
3. #GAZA WHO’s Mike Ryan says agreed convoy of 20 aid trucks for Gaza “is a drop in the ocean of need”
4. #CALLED OFF MTV has cancelled Europe Music Awards over Israel-Gaza war.
5. #LIVE Follow The Journal’s weather liveblog, tracking the latest of the Orange warning that’s in place for Dublin and Wicklow.
