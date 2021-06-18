The 5 at 5: Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news

By Niamh Quinlan Friday 18 Jun 2021, 5:06 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #POOTS TO FILL: Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for “calm heads” following the resignation of Edwin Poots as leader of the DUP. 

2. #TRAVEL: The Taoiseach has said the government is not yet contemplating any recommendations against travelling to Northern Ireland due to a rise in cases of the Delta variant there.

3. #INSURANCE IRELAND: The European Commission said this morning that Irish insurers breached antitrust rules by restricting competition in the Irish motor market, regarding the data-sharing platform, Insurance Link.

4. #VACCINES: A Belgian court has ruled that AstraZeneca is to deliver 50 million vaccine doses to EU countries by 27 September, with the European Commission saying that the firm would need to pay a financial penalty for every missed dose.

5. #WEATHER: Tomorrow is set to remain dry and sunny, but Met Éireann said the weather is to take a turn on Sunday as thundery showers are set to spread across the country.

