EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS FIGURES: The number of people in the State officially recognised as homeless stands at a record 15,915 according to the latest figures.

2. #FERMANAGH: A vigil is to be held for Vanessa Whyte and her children, Sara and James Rutledge, this evening at 7pm in a village near the family home.

3. #CONFLICT: Irish tourists have been told not to travel to the border region between Thailand and Cambodia amid the ongoing conflict between both countries.

4. #AIB: The Irish Congress of Trade Unions called on AIB to rescind its decision to demand hybrid workers attend the office three days per week.

5. #RE-TURN: The Irish public has collectively returned more than 1.6 billion bottles and cans through the Deposit Return Scheme since it kicked off at the beginning of last year.