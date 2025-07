THE IRISH CONGRESS of Trade Unions (ICTU) is calling on AIB to rescind its decision to demand hybrid workers attend the office three days per week.

The bank informed workers earlier this week that from January, they would be assigned three days each week to work on site in a move away from the fully hybrid model it had adopted since the pandemic that gave office staff the freedom to choose their work location.

An email from AIB informing staff of the change came a few weeks after competitor Bank of Ireland told its employees to work from the office for at least eight days each month.

Responding to AIB’s decision, ICTU has urged it to reconsider and accused it of “undermining” trust and work-life balance.

“When it comes to their job, every worker wants to have a good work-life balance and trust with their employer. AIB’s move undermines both,” said General Secretary Owen Reidy.

“By imposing this mandate without consultation, AIB management is sending a message that it doesn’t trust its employees to manage their own productivity.”

Reidy said that “since the shift to hybrid working, people are spending less time commuting and more time with their family”.

They’re less tired, more productive. We’ve seen rural towns and villages revitalised as people have been able to live where they choose. We shouldn’t risk this progress,” he said.

“We are urging AIB to trust their staff, engage with the Financial Services Union (FSU), and reconsider this decision”.

The FSU, a trade union for workers in the financial services sector, has called the move “regressive and without justification”.

FSU General Secretary John O’Connell said there was “no justification for this change and the decision should be revisited with any possible change fully reflective of the views of staff”.

“This is a regressive step which has the potential to create unforeseen future problems for both banks.”

AIB told The Journal earlier this week that it believes employees benefit from spending time with their team and colleagues and that its position is that in-person work days create “greater collaboration, connection and innovation”.