5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NI PROTOCOL: The vice president of the EU Commission, Maros Sefcovic, said British plans to scrap large parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland is “simply unacceptable”.

2. #NMH: Former Master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) Dr. Peter Boylan will tell TDs and Senators today that the term “clinically appropriate” as part of the framework for the new NMH “is a major red flag”.

3. #UKRAINE: Three people were killed and 12 others wounded today in a Russian airstrike on a town in Ukraine’s northern Chernigiv region, the emergency services told AFP.

4. #INFLATION: Irish consumer prices increased by an average of 7% in the 12 months to April — the fastest pace in almost 22 years — up from 6.7% in the year to March.

5. #NATO: Finland’s president and prime minister have said they are in favour of rapidly applying for Nato membership “without delay,” paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.