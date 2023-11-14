Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on a building last night in Jebaliya refugee camp,

#GAZA President Higgins called for the release of hostages in Gaza after meeting with families.

#AUSTRALIA X failed to pay a fine in Australia over not detailing plans to combat child sexual abuse content.

#UNITED KINGDOM Rishi Sunak stressed a ‘united team’ at first Cabinet meeting following his dramatic reshuffle.

#RUSSIA Putin approved new restrictions on media coverage ahead of presidential elections

#RWANDA Retired doctor has gone on trial in Paris over his alleged role in 1994 Rwanda genocide.

Senator David Norris will retire in January 2024, it has been confirmed. The Independent senator has been serving in the Seanad for the last 36 years.

In an interview with Trinity News, Norris said he planned to retire in the new year and move to Cyprus.

The gay and civil rights activist revealed in the summer of 2013 that he was receiving treatment for a serious cancer and underwent a liver transplant in June 2014.

The outspoken politician and academic has had a colourful career in Leinster House, most known for his work on overthrowing Ireland’s laws which criminalised homosexuality.

In the 1980s, Norris brought Ireland to the European Commission of Human Rights and later the European Court of Human Rights arguing that the criminal ban on sexual relationships between men violated the European Convention on Human Rights.