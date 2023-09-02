Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SPACE India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon.
#HAWAII The number of people on the official list of those missing from the Maui wildfire which began a month ago has been put at 385, nearly unchanged from a week earlier.
#RIP American singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” has died at age 76.
#UNINVITED The Nobel Foundation today said it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.
#UK London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Nigel Farage who described his new festival of black culture in Trafalgar Square as “horribly divisive”.
Thousands of festivalgoers are gearing up to see Fred Again and Scottish musician Paolo Nutini on the second day of this year’s Electric Picnic.
Crowds of young men and women also gathered to watch Chasing Abbey, a dance pop trio from Tullamore.
The weather was in their favour today and it’s expected to be relatively warm tomorrow also.
