Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Radharc ImagesAlamy Stock Photo Ireland West Airport, Knock, which has become a member of the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Radharc ImagesAlamy Stock Photo

The Department of Integration said that tented accommodation will be the primary source of accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine after it announced that tents from Electric Picnic would be used to house refugees.

A Polish courier has been remanded in custody after Gardaí charged him over a seizure of almost €141,000 in suspected crime proceeds.

The funeral mass for Zoey Coffey, who was killed in a crash while on the way to celebrate Leaving Cert results, has heard that she was about to fulfil her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher.

The Citizen's Assembly on Drug Use is holding its fourth meeting this weekend, at the Grand Hotel Malahide.

An "outraged woman" who was wrongly linked to the PSNI on a poster erected in Co Derry has said she believes she has been made a target for an attack.

A memorial service for Ivan Chittenden, the Canadian man who died at an Ironman event in Youghal two weeks ago is to be held in Toronto today.

INTERNATIONAL

Indian Space Research Organisation / AP Aditya-L1 spacecraft lifts off on board a satellite launch vehicle Indian Space Research Organisation / AP / AP

#SPACE India has launched its first space mission to study the sun, less than two weeks after a successful uncrewed landing near the south polar region of the moon.

#HAWAII The number of people on the official list of those missing from the Maui wildfire which began a month ago has been put at 385, nearly unchanged from a week earlier.

#RIP American singer songwriter Jimmy Buffett, best known for his 1977 hit “Margaritaville,” has died at age 76.

#UNINVITED The Nobel Foundation today said it was reversing its decision to invite ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash.

#UK London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has hit out at Nigel Farage who described his new festival of black culture in Trafalgar Square as “horribly divisive”.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of festivalgoers are gearing up to see Fred Again and Scottish musician Paolo Nutini on the second day of this year’s Electric Picnic.

RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Crowds of young men and women also gathered to watch Chasing Abbey, a dance pop trio from Tullamore.

Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

The weather was in their favour today and it’s expected to be relatively warm tomorrow also.