Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Six flights were diverted from Dublin Airport today after a drone sighting Alamy Stock Photo

Ryanair has called on the Department of Transport to take action after six flights were diverted from Dublin Airport due to drone sightings at the airfield.

Gardaí seized six dogs in Sligo yesterday in a joint-agency operation with Sligo County Council and the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

Sports minister Catherine Martin has written to over 70 sporting bodies and organisations seeking further assistance in finding accomodation to house refugees.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik has said that the government needs to launch a public information campaign to combat hate speech attacking asylum seekers.

Planning permission has been granted for the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre at the Sport Ireland Campus outside of Blanchardstown.

A man was arrested and around €700k worth of cocaine were seized following a search operation yesterday.

were seized following a search operation yesterday. A truck run organised by one of the first responders to the Creeslough tragedy took place today in Co Donegal to raise money for the victim’s families.

INTERNATIONAL

Xinhua News Agency / PA Images This aerial photo shows people enjoying themselves at the Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Xinhua News Agency / PA Images / PA Images

#AVALANCHE Five people have died after avalanches in Switzerland and Austria, leading officials to warn of the risks posed by particularly unstable snow cover.

#BALLOON US President Joe Biden promised “to take care” of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, an incident that further strained ties with Beijing. The balloon was later downed over the ocean.

#OHIO A train derailment and the resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village.

#TYRE NICHOLS A sixth police officer has been fired after an internal investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, officials said.

PARTING SHOT

Sam Boal Sam Boal

Welsh rugby fans were disappointed today after their team lost 34-10 against Ireland in the opening game of the Six Nations today.

As Irish rugby fans travelled to Cardiff for the game, some Welsh people were coming the other direction, pictured above in Temple Bar (before the loss).

Ireland will go on to face France next Saturday.