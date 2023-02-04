Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AVALANCHE Five people have died after avalanches in Switzerland and Austria, leading officials to warn of the risks posed by particularly unstable snow cover.
#BALLOON US President Joe Biden promised “to take care” of a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, an incident that further strained ties with Beijing. The balloon was later downed over the ocean.
#OHIO A train derailment and the resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village.
#TYRE NICHOLS A sixth police officer has been fired after an internal investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, officials said.
Welsh rugby fans were disappointed today after their team lost 34-10 against Ireland in the opening game of the Six Nations today.
As Irish rugby fans travelled to Cardiff for the game, some Welsh people were coming the other direction, pictured above in Temple Bar (before the loss).
Ireland will go on to face France next Saturday.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site