Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv’s city centre today that killed at least seven and wounded over 100 as “heinous”, calling for Moscow to end strikes on “populated areas”.
#PARIS 2024 Another Paris Olympics test run in the River Seine was cancelled on Saturday because of concerns about water quality, in a fresh blow to Games organisers and the city’s ambitions to reopen the river to public swimming.
#GUANTANAMO BAY A US military judge ruled for the first time that an Al-Qaeda bombing suspect’s confession cannot be used as evidence because it was derived from torture, potentially setting a new hurdle for September 11 prosecutions.
#LIVERPOOL Liverpool football fans organised a Premier League tribute to a 14-year old Reds fan today, who died after she was struck by a car in Limerick City.
Storm Betty has led to matches being cancelled and some roads being closed, as spot-flooding has hit different areas, causing difficulties for traffic in Cork city in particular.
Approximately 30,000 households remained without power today.
Damage from the storm has also felled trees, blocking roads and in some cases damaging vehicles.
