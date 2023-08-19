Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal Actors and supporters joined together outside the Wolf Tone statue in Dublin city Center Sam Boal

Two sailors were rescued by the RNLI amid the driving rain of Storm Betty overnight.

by the RNLI amid the driving rain of Storm Betty overnight. Two women in their 60s have been hospitalised with serious injuries following a road crash in Co Limerick.

with serious injuries following a road crash in Co Limerick. Missing sections of a PSNI notebook which fell from a moving car contained details of 42 officers and staff, police have confirmed.

which fell from a moving car contained details of 42 officers and staff, police have confirmed. Irish Equity, the union representing workers in the live performance and theatre sector, is holding a solidarity demonstration at St Stephen’s Green in support of striking writers and actors in America.

at St Stephen’s Green in support of striking writers and actors in America. Neutrality activists have criticised a decision to use the Irish Defence Forces to provide weapons training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

have criticised a decision to use the Irish Defence Forces to provide weapons training to members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Gardaí and emergency service attended the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision which took place early this morning at Ballinacarrig Lower, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow, at approximately 1am.

INTERNATIONAL

Michel Euler / AP Athletes and swim in the Seine on the first leg of the women’s triathlon test event on Thursday Michel Euler / AP / AP

#UKRAINE The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine condemned a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv’s city centre today that killed at least seven and wounded over 100 as “heinous”, calling for Moscow to end strikes on “populated areas”.

#PARIS 2024 Another Paris Olympics test run in the River Seine was cancelled on Saturday because of concerns about water quality, in a fresh blow to Games organisers and the city’s ambitions to reopen the river to public swimming.

#GUANTANAMO BAY A US military judge ruled for the first time that an Al-Qaeda bombing suspect’s confession cannot be used as evidence because it was derived from torture, potentially setting a new hurdle for September 11 prosecutions.

#LIVERPOOL Liverpool football fans organised a Premier League tribute to a 14-year old Reds fan today, who died after she was struck by a car in Limerick City.

PARTING SHOT

Sam Boal Trees down in Dublin City today after Storm Betty Sam Boal

Storm Betty has led to matches being cancelled and some roads being closed, as spot-flooding has hit different areas, causing difficulties for traffic in Cork city in particular.

Approximately 30,000 households remained without power today.

Damage from the storm has also felled trees, blocking roads and in some cases damaging vehicles.