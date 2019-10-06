Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris is under pressure from consultants to take action. Source: RollingNews.ie

Hospital consultants have taken a vote of no confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris following an emergency meeting last night.

following an emergency meeting last night. Gardaí in Cork have charged two men in their 20s in relation to two incidents of alleged fraud which resulted in the loss of €15,000 from two elderly ladies in Cork city.

which resulted in the loss of €15,000 from two elderly ladies in Cork city. A whale which was spotted in Dublin’s Liffey river during the week has washed up on Dollymount beach.

river during the week has washed up on Dollymount beach. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would sooner “bring back the wolves” than let Sinn Féin into government during speech at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner.

said he would sooner “bring back the wolves” than let Sinn Féin into government during speech at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner. One man has died and another has been taken to hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car this afternoon.

WORLD

Iraqi security forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Baghdad, Iraq. Source: AP/PA Images

#IRAQ At least 19 people have been killed as security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators on the fifth day of anti-government protests in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

#IMPEACHMENT A second whistleblower has come forward claiming to have first-hand knowledge of US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

#NYC A homeless man wielding a long metal pipe killed four other homeless people while they slept in New York this weekend.

#FRANCIS Pope Francis met with Catholic bishops today for the start of a three-week meeting which will debate a number of issues including whether married elders could be ordained priests.

PARTING SHOT

Limerick man Greg O’Shea might have taken the crown but it’s Longford woman Maura Higgins that is still making the headlines following this year’s Love Island.

Higgins became the star of the show in Ireland and the UK, but also as far afield as the US. Celebs including Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham praised her for her outspoken personality.

In a sketch on US comedy show Saturday Night Live, actors are seen taking on the character of Maura and other islanders, and poking fun at some of the scenes in the British reality TV show.