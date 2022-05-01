Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Country music star Naomi Judd Source: Shutterstock/Ga Fullner

#ARMENIA Thousands of opposition supporters rallied today in the Armenian capital Yerevan to warn the government against concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

#US Country music star Naomi Judd, half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, has died at age 76, her family announced yesterday, the day before her group was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

#CHINA Chinese police have arrested a building owner and eight other people, two days after the structure collapsed, leaving dozens of people trapped or missing, police and state media have said.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Allen Kiely

And finally, dogs! More than 2,500 four-legged friends and over 6,300 humans attended Malahide Castle over the weekend for Ireland’s first Pups in the Park dog festival.

Source: Allen Kiely

The sold-out event included talks from celebrity vet Pete Wedderburn and dog behaviourist Suzi Walsh, as well activities such as the Obedience Ring, the exciting Agility Course and the DSPCA Great Dog Walk.

Source: Allen Kiely