Dublin: 10°C Sunday 1 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Zuzia Whelan Sunday 1 May 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,458 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5753060

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

katie-taylor-celebrates-winning-7-310x415 Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

  • Two men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged in connection with a suspected €2 million drugs haul in Co Louth.
  • Large murals are popping up all over Drogheda as part of a new public urban art trail.
  • A man in his 30s was due in court today having been arrested in Waterford last month as part of Operation SKEIN for money laundering.
  • A number of utility price rises are set to kick in this month, with consumers set to face additional costs for gas and electricity.
  • A woman is in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a car and a lorry in Granard, Co Longford.
  • An anti-Covid vaccination campaigner will not face criminal charges in relation to an incident where a seriously ill Covid patient was assisted in leaving a Donegal hospital against medical advice.
  • A man in his 50s has died, after getting into difficulty while swimming in West Cork earlier today.
  • Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor won a major comeback victory against lightweight favourite Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, New York. 

INTERNATIONAL

shutterstock_316208810-310x415 Country music star Naomi Judd Source: Shutterstock/Ga Fullner

#ARMENIA Thousands of opposition supporters rallied today in the Armenian capital Yerevan to warn the government against concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

#US Country music star Naomi Judd, half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, has died at age 76, her family announced yesterday, the day before her group was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

#CHINA Chinese police have arrested a building owner and eight other people, two days after the structure collapsed, leaving dozens of people trapped or missing, police and state media have said.

PARTING SHOT

4Y3A9101 Source: Allen Kiely

And finally, dogs! More than 2,500 four-legged friends and over 6,300 humans attended Malahide Castle over the weekend for Ireland’s first Pups in the Park dog festival.

4Y3A9448 Source: Allen Kiely

The sold-out event included talks from celebrity vet Pete Wedderburn and dog behaviourist Suzi Walsh, as well activities such as the Obedience Ring, the exciting Agility Course and the DSPCA Great Dog Walk.

4Y3A9703 Source: Allen Kiely

