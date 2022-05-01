Man in his 50s dies after getting into difficulty swimming in West Cork

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN IN his 50s has died, after getting into difficulty while swimming in West Cork earlier today.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at Lough Hyne in Skibbereen, Co. Cork this afternoon at 12.45pm.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.
