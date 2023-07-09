Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#BBC A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the broadcaster said.
#VATICAN Pope Francis has announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, as he continues to leave his mark on the body of churchmen who will select his successor.
#SYRIA A US drone strike has killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria after Russian warplanes harassed MQ-9 drones over the war-torn country, the US Central Command said today.
#OSBORNE Just Stop Oil have said they were not responsible for throwing orange confetti over former Tory chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne at his wedding yesterday.
Runners run next to a bull from the Cebada Gago ranch during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermín 2023 festivities.
Six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch ran ahead of the “mozos” in a bull run that lasted two minutes and forty seconds over 800 meters in length.
Bull-running is a tradition in north-eastern Spain dating back to the 14th century.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site