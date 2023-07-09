Advertisement

# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
7 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

travellers-boarding-an-airbus-aircraft-along-an-airbridge-at-stockholm-arlanda-airport Alamy Stock Photo An airbridge collapsed at Dublin Airport today Alamy Stock Photo

  • RTÉ’s Director of Strategy, Rory Coveney, has announced that he will step down with immediate effect.
  • Train services between Ballybrophy and Portlaoise have resumed and the line has reopened after a fatal incident took place on the line earlier today, Irish Rail has said.
  • The operators of Dublin Airport have said that an air bridge collapsed at Terminal Two of the airport this morning.
  • Met Éireann have stated that there will be an ‘unsettled’ few days ahead with a number of thunderstorm and rainfall warnings in place today.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came under criticism from the public after controversial comments labelling Sinn Féin as “slow learners”, complaints released under the Freedom of Information Act have found.
  • A record number of complaints about taxi drivers last year has been linked to the introduction of a new regulation requiring licence holders to accept cashless payments for fares.
  • A man has died following a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Co Westmeath. 
  • Limerick City and County Council is targetting houses linked to criminal gangs by adding them to the dereliction register.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage PA The crash happened on the A303 motorway near Stonehenge PA

#BBC A male member of staff has been suspended following allegations an unnamed BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, the broadcaster said.

#VATICAN Pope Francis has announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, as he continues to leave his mark on the body of churchmen who will select his successor.

#SYRIA A US drone strike has killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria after Russian warplanes harassed MQ-9 drones over the war-torn country, the US Central Command said today.

#OSBORNE Just Stop Oil have said they were not responsible for throwing orange confetti over former Tory chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne at his wedding yesterday.

PARTING SHOT

pamplona-spain-09th-july-2023-runners-run-next-to-a-bull-from-the-cebada-gago-ranch-during-the-third-running-of-the-bulls-of-the-san-fermin-2023-festivities-third-running-of-the-bulls-of-the-san Alamy Stock Photo Runners run next to a bull Alamy Stock Photo

Runners run next to a bull from the Cebada Gago ranch during the third running of the bulls of the San Fermín 2023 festivities.

Six bulls from the Cebada Gago ranch ran ahead of the “mozos” in a bull run that lasted two minutes and forty seconds over 800 meters in length.

Bull-running is a tradition in north-eastern Spain dating back to the 14th century. 

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
