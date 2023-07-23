Advertisement

# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
19 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

stena-line-ferry-fishguard-port-pembrokeshire-to-rosslare Alamy Stock Photo Stena Line have temporarily ceased their ferry route from Rosslare to Fishguard. Alamy Stock Photo

  • A male juvenile has been charged in relation to an attack on an American tourist in Dublin on Wednesday night.
  • Limerick have stormed past Kilkenny in the second half to lift the All-Ireland hurling title.
  • The HSE is far from the targets it set for emergency departments covering the length of time patients spent in A&E, the numbers on trolleys, delays in treating over-75s, and slow handover of patients from ambulances.
  • Finance minister Michael McGrath has said he expects Government will provide additional support for households to deal with energy bills.
  • The campaigns officer of the Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) has resigned after controversy about a blog post he wrote on the trust’s website which accused farming organisations of “lurching to the far right”.
  • Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the attempted robbery of a business premises in Dublin 1 yesterday afternoon.
  • Ferry operator Stena Line has temporarily suspended their Rosslare to Fishguard route until further notice.
  • Nearly 15,000 court summonses were issued last year for failure to pay for a TV licence, with 9,610 cases appearing before the courts.

INTERNATIONAL

embeddedba1459e47f1846b5aca3c10e56b79630 Libkos / AP The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Ukraine is seen heavily damaged Libkos / AP / AP

#GREECE The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Irish citizens in Rhodes to “stay away” from areas affected by wildfires burning out of control on the island, which have sparked the biggest ever fire evacuation in Greece. 

#UKRAINE UNESCO has condemned Russia’s “brazen” attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which hit several sites in the port city’s World Heritage centre.

#KELPIES Two climate activists who scaled a well-known Scottish landmark in protest at the oil industry have been arrested.

#TWITTER Elon Musk Musk appears to have suggested he will replace the social media platform’s bird logo with an X.

PARTING SHOT

krb-22-7-2023-richard-horgan-32-peaks KIERAN RYAN BENSON Richard Horgan, left, with his friend and colleague, Prof Richard Greene KIERAN RYAN BENSON

A hospital consultant has successfully scaled the highest mountain in every county – in a single week.

Richard Horgan took the final steps of a gruelling and emotional challenge undertaken in memory of his sister-in-law Orla Gosnell, who died five years ago, aged 38.

As he descended the final peak, 918 metre Galtymore on the Limerick/Tipperary border, the Cork-based obstetrician and gynaecologist said: “What a fantastic week, it has been challenging and brilliant.

“I think if Orla could see us now, she’d be crying happy tears.”

Making a difference

