Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Stena Line have temporarily ceased their ferry route from Rosslare to Fishguard. Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Libkos / AP The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Ukraine is seen heavily damaged Libkos / AP / AP

#GREECE The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Irish citizens in Rhodes to “stay away” from areas affected by wildfires burning out of control on the island, which have sparked the biggest ever fire evacuation in Greece.

#UKRAINE UNESCO has condemned Russia’s “brazen” attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which hit several sites in the port city’s World Heritage centre.

Advertisement

#KELPIES Two climate activists who scaled a well-known Scottish landmark in protest at the oil industry have been arrested.

#TWITTER Elon Musk Musk appears to have suggested he will replace the social media platform’s bird logo with an X.

PARTING SHOT

KIERAN RYAN BENSON Richard Horgan, left, with his friend and colleague, Prof Richard Greene KIERAN RYAN BENSON

A hospital consultant has successfully scaled the highest mountain in every county – in a single week.

Richard Horgan took the final steps of a gruelling and emotional challenge undertaken in memory of his sister-in-law Orla Gosnell, who died five years ago, aged 38.

As he descended the final peak, 918 metre Galtymore on the Limerick/Tipperary border, the Cork-based obstetrician and gynaecologist said: “What a fantastic week, it has been challenging and brilliant.

“I think if Orla could see us now, she’d be crying happy tears.”