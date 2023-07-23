Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#GREECE The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised Irish citizens in Rhodes to “stay away” from areas affected by wildfires burning out of control on the island, which have sparked the biggest ever fire evacuation in Greece.
#UKRAINE UNESCO has condemned Russia’s “brazen” attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which hit several sites in the port city’s World Heritage centre.
#KELPIES Two climate activists who scaled a well-known Scottish landmark in protest at the oil industry have been arrested.
#TWITTER Elon Musk Musk appears to have suggested he will replace the social media platform’s bird logo with an X.
A hospital consultant has successfully scaled the highest mountain in every county – in a single week.
Richard Horgan took the final steps of a gruelling and emotional challenge undertaken in memory of his sister-in-law Orla Gosnell, who died five years ago, aged 38.
As he descended the final peak, 918 metre Galtymore on the Limerick/Tipperary border, the Cork-based obstetrician and gynaecologist said: “What a fantastic week, it has been challenging and brilliant.
“I think if Orla could see us now, she’d be crying happy tears.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site