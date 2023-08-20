Advertisement

Sunday 20 August 2023
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

storm damage 38 copy Sam Boal Trees down in Dublin City today after Storm Betty Sam Boal

  • Two participants from overseas have died in separate incidents this morning during the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork.
  • A group of swimmers have been rescued by Dun Laoghaire RNLI volunteers after they were alerted to an incident near Dalkey Island.
  • Gardaí are investigating a stabbing on Grafton Street this morning and have arrested a man aged in his 30s.
  • Rhasidat Adeleke coasted into the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the World Championships in Budapest this morning, winning her heat in a time of 50.8 seconds. 
  • A man has died following a crash involving two electric scooters and a car in Co Louth.
  • The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has said that early intervention is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals.
  • A 14-month delay in issuing a final planning decision on the first phase of a 1,000 home development in Meath has been branded as “a joke”.
  • The state’s legal team that defended Ireland’s criminal ban on sexual relationships between men in the 1980s wanted to use the HIV/AIDS crisis to argue its case in Europe.

INTERNATIONAL

embeddedea85b06975654b15ad74f213f6415409 Efrem Lukatsky / AP Firefighters near damaged buildings in Chernihiv, Ukraine Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP

#SOCCER Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

#UK A judge-led statutory inquiry should examine the crimes of UK serial killer Lucy Letby, the Tory chair of the Health Select Committee has warned.

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed a stern retaliation to the Russian missile strike in the centre of the northern city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded more than 100 others.

#CANARY ISLANDS Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame a wildfire raging out of control for the past five days on the tourist island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, authorities said today.

PARTING SHOT

REDACTED

Redacted Lives is a six-part documentary series from The Journal that tells the real story of mother and baby homes in Ireland; from what happened within; to how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true stories.

More than 100,000 people spent time in these institutions.

Their crime? Getting pregnant, or being born, outside marriage. Decades later, their search for answers continues. 

