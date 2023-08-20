Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SOCCER Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history with skipper Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal for a deserved 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.
#UK A judge-led statutory inquiry should examine the crimes of UK serial killer Lucy Letby, the Tory chair of the Health Select Committee has warned.
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed a stern retaliation to the Russian missile strike in the centre of the northern city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded more than 100 others.
#CANARY ISLANDS Improved weather conditions helped firefighters make advances overnight in their battle to tame a wildfire raging out of control for the past five days on the tourist island of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, authorities said today.
Redacted Lives is a six-part documentary series from The Journal that tells the real story of mother and baby homes in Ireland; from what happened within; to how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true stories.
More than 100,000 people spent time in these institutions.
Their crime? Getting pregnant, or being born, outside marriage. Decades later, their search for answers continues.
