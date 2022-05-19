Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#NORTHERN IRELAND: The UK government has taken further legislative action in a bid to ensure the full delivery of abortion services in Northern Ireland.

#FORMULA: The US government will airlift baby formula on commercial aircraft contracted by the military in order to ease a major shortage plaguing the country, the White House said yesterday.

#FOOD CRISIS: The United Nations chief has warned of a global food crisis, but said he is in “intense contacts” with Russia and other key countries and is “hopeful” of an agreement to ease the problem.

#UKRAINE: The Russian military has said that more Ukrainian fighters who were making a last stand in Mariupol have surrendered, bringing the total who have left their stronghold to 1,730, while the Red Cross said it had registered hundreds of them as prisoners of war.

#BUFFALO: The white teenager accused of gunning down 10 black people during a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York state was back in court today.

#GAFFER Former US president George W. Bush made an embarrassing slip of the tongue when he accidentally condemned the “wholly unjustified and brutal war in Iraq”.

PARTING SHOT

Ever wonder why Ireland never wins the Eurovision anymore? Our entry to this year’s Eurovision, Brooke Scullion, was a big hit on the semi-final night – as the cheers in the stadium proved. But unfortunately, she didn’t make it through to the final. We had a great song, it was going down well with the fans – so why didn’t it work? We’ve asked this question for quite a few years, mainly because we had such a great run of it in the 1980s and 1990s.

If you fancy a dive into our great Eurovision past and present, we’ve got some great news: Our latest Explainer podcast takes a look at all the glitter, drama, and mystery that is the Eurovision song contest.