Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

A young deer in the Phoenix Park yesterday morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed two deaths and 303 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Northern Ireland recorded one death and 89 cases of the virus in its latest update.

one death and 89 cases of the virus in its latest update. Two passengers who flew to Ireland from Israel and brought cases to the High Court against their stays in mandatory hotel quarantine have been allowed to leave their hotels.

have been allowed to leave their hotels. Applicants who submitted documents for passport applications as far back as November and December are still waiting to get them back.

Plans to develop an apartment complex and shops on the site of Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra have been rejected.

and shops on the site of Quinn’s pub in Drumcondra have been rejected. Former President Mary McAleese has said that Prince Philip travelled to Ireland in 2011 “on a mission to heal history”.

“on a mission to heal history”. Two people were arrested after cannabis, cocaine and cash were discovered in Mayo.

in Mayo. Gardaí arrested two men on suspicion of money laundering after searches in Dublin and Meath.

THE WORLD

A satellite view of the Iranian nuclear plant Source: ABACA/PA Images

#IRAN An underground nuclear facility in Iran was hit by a “suspicious” blackout.

#GERMANY Two German conservatives have declared that they are willing to run as the candidate from Angela Merkel’s party in the race to replace her as Chancellor.

#THAILAND Thailand has hit a new daily record of nearly 1,000 cases after an outbreak that originated at several nightlife entertainment venues.

#INDONESIA At least seven people have been killed in an earthquake on Java island.

PARTING SHOT

Our colleagues at Noteworthy have been investigating Ireland’s forestry licensing process and its impact on our environment.

Their investigation has found the Department of Agriculture is still using a set of guidelines that it was warned against by a senior European Commission official more than three years ago.

The official cautioned the department that part of its environmental criteria used in the forestry licensing process may not be strong enough to ensure forestry does not have a negative impact on the environment.