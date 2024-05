THE EUROPEAN ELECTIONS are quickly approaching and the deadline for candidate applications has now closed.

There is a record number of 73 candidates all contesting a seat in the European Parliament and will be appearing across three separate ballot sheets in Ireland’s three constituencies on 7 June.

So, with so many candidates, who could blame you if you can’t keep up with them all? Well, The Journal has got you covered.

Curious to know what’s the main issue for your local candidate? Still mulling over who you will give a first preference to in June? Or do you want to find out what the EU is and how it all works?

You can find that, and more, on The Journal‘s new 2024 European elections candidate database here. You can access the database through the sections at the top of our webpage or at the bottom of our app on mobile devices.

The database gives an opportunity to every candidate to inform readers about their campaign’s main points and what they hope to bring to the European Parliament.

Additionally, The Journal has also asked every candidate what European Parliamentary grouping they would consider joining if they are elected. These groupings are important for the make up of the next parliament.

If you’d like to find out more about European Parliamentary groupings, and why they’re important, you can read our previous explainer on the topic here.

On the database you will find a list of every candidate contesting the elections in June, a breakdown of each candidate by constituency, an opportunity to find out more about the candidate and their campaign and a hub for the latest EU news and explainers.

Got a question that The Journal hasn’t asked yet? Feel free to leave your questions in the comments below, on this previous article or send us an email with the subject line European elections on answers@thejournal.ie.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.