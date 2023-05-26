Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 8
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof baby!
595
0
15 minutes ago

AH, THE NEWS.

Much like time, it marches forward inexorably. It never rests. It never sleeps. The news is always awake. It never stops, and it never will stop.

On that chilling note, we hope you’re ready for this week’s edition of The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz! Have you kept pace with this week’s news? Have you foregone sleep in order to further immerse yourself in the glow of news? Let’s hope so.

Which rapper was sentenced to six years in prison this week for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme?
Bobby Shmurda
Fetty Wap

6ix9ine
Gucci Mane
This week, ICTU called for the minimum wage to be raised to what figure by 2023?
€11.80
€12.30

€12.80
€13.30
Legendary singer Tina Turner passed away this week. What age was she?
73
77

83
87
TikTok filed a lawsuit in which US state over a decision to ban the app?
Florida
Alabama

Montana
North Dakota
Which bird is to be introduced to Ireland after 150 years?
Bittern
Curlew

Corncrake
Osprey
Who was appointed this week to head up the Dublin North East Inner City task force?
Stephen Cluxton
Jim Gavin

Jason Sherlock
Bernard Brogan
In literature, who won the 2023 International Booker Prize this week?
Frank Wynne
Georgi Gospodinov

Angela Rodel
Julia Sanches
Which of these people has NOT officially announced their intention to run for President of the United States?
Ron DeSantis
Tim Scott

Nikki Haley
Mike Pence
Who did Ireland's under-17 football team beat this week to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the European Championships?
Slovenia
Hungary

Bulgaria
North Macedonia
Which coalition politician said this week: "Let’s be clear. Nobody’s bullying anybody."
Simon Coveney
Leo Varadkar

Michael McGrath
Simon Harris
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
You're a bona fide newshound.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You're on the right track kid.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Just a bunny with glasses.
Share your result:

Images via Alamy/Shutterstock

